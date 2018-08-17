EuroKids targets 3,000 pre-schools in 5 years; to offer augmented reality in centres

Pre-school to K-12 company EuroKids is planning to triple the number of pre-school centres to 3,000 in five years. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and CEO said they have 1,000 centres across the country.

“It has taken us 17 years to get to the 1,000 mark. We will use the franchise model for the pre-school centres and will partner with women. Currently, about 95 percent of our franchisee partners are women entrepreneurs,” he added.

At present, EuroKids has a presence across 400 towns and cities in the country. Apart from the pre-school division, EuroKids also has EuroSchool, which is a chain of 10 K-12 schools across six cities.

Rajan explained that for the past two years, they have been adding 250 centres per year. The idea, he said, is to increase this gradually every year.

We decided to partner with women as it gives a good work-life balance and accordingly 95 percent of our franchise partners are women.

For the pre-schools, Rajan said the curriculum undergoes regular updates. He added they already have a gym programme for children called EuroGym. In the near future, EuroKids is also looking at introducing augmented reality in these schools.

“The children will get a much more interactive experience through the use of this technology,” he added.

In FY18, EuroKids acquired pre-school chain Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High International Schools. These brands will continue to operate independently according to Rajan.

“Kangaroo Kids has a network of 75 pre-schools and there are 21 Billabong High Schools. Our strategy will be to further international expansion through these brands. Billabong already has schools in Qatar, Dubai, and Maldive through a franchise approach,” he added.

EuroKids is planning an investment of Rs 500 crore over the next five years across businesses. This, said Rajan, will for the K-12 schools, pre-schools as well as their newly set-up daycare facilities.

According to the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act 2017, it is mandatory for companies in India employing 50 or more people to have a crèche facility within a prescribed distance. EuroKids has started a day care facility to meet the needs of the corporates.

“There is an increasing demand from companies to have tie-ups for having a crèche facility. We have set up multiple such facilities across India with large corporates as our partners,” he said.

Institutes like Indian Institute of Management, Indore as well as State Bank of India have taken the on-site day-care/crèche facilities from EuroKids. Further, community centres that act as day care for corporate employees in a particular area have also been launched in Pune, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Rajan explained that most of the corporates have followed a 75-25 co-pay model for the day-care facilities. Here, 75 percent of the expenses are paid by corporate and the rest 25 percent by the employee.