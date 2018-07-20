EU decision is against Android and its business model: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Search giant Google is facing a massive fine of 4.34 billion euros imposed by the European Commission on Wednesday for illegally using Android mobile devices to reinforce authority of Google’s search engine.

The European Commission said that, the Google has violated EU laws by enforcing android manufacturers to pre-install the Google Search app and its Chrome browser, restraining other rival search engines. They further stated that Google also “made payments to certain large manufacturers and mobile network operators on condition that they exclusively pre-installed the Google Search app on their devices”.

They have clarified that Google must now bring the conduct efficiently to an end within 90 days or face an additional penalty.

Google said it would challenge the committee decision.

Writing in his recent blog after EU announced the decision, Pichai alleged that free dissemination of the Android platform and Google’s suite of applications benefits not only manufacturers and operators but also app developers and consumers.

According to the Google CEO “So far, the Android business model has meant that we haven’t had to charge phone makers for our technology, or depend on a tightly controlled distribution model”.