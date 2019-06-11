App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

EU blocks Thyssenkrupp-Tata steel merger plan

The aim of the merger had been to create the second largest European steel company behind multinational giant ArcelorMittal and to join forces in the face of the surge of Chinese steel.

PTI
The EU's powerful anti-trust authority on June 11 blocked the merger of German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp with Indian steel giant Tata, an expected veto that kills the deal.

"We prohibited the merger to avoid serious harm to European industrial customers and consumers," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Steel #Thyssenkrupp

