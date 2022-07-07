Ethnic wear brand Libas looks to raise Rs 150-200 crore for expansion

Representative image (Source: Pexels)

Ethnic wear brand Libas, which started as a digital-first brand in 2013, is looking to raise Rs 150-200 crore through the private equity (PE) route to fuel its expansion plans. The company’s CEO and managing director Sidhant Keshwani said it is already in discussions with PE players and would announce the fund infusion soon.

The ethnic wear or traditional Indian wear category consists of outfits such as sarees, salwar-suits, lehenga-choli, kurta-pajamas, dhotis, etc.

Libas competes with brands such as Fabindia, Biba and W, and is rapidly expanding its offline presence. The company currently has three stores in Delhi-NCR but plans to be in 50 locations within a year and launch 200 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) by the end of 2025. The company will soon be launching stores in locations like Mumbai and Lucknow.

“In the first two years, we are going to penetrate all the metros and major cities and once we have created an offline aspiration for the brand, we will expand to tier II and beyond cities,” Keshwani told Moneycontrol.

The brand is also present in about 200 multi-brand outlets (MBOs) presently and plans to introduce its products in 200 more by the end of this year.

Libas started selling ethnic wear on fashion marketplaces like Myntra about eight years ago to fill the ‘need gap’ for branded ethnic wear products in the Indian market. The company claims to have had a heady run since then and says its gross merchandise value reached Rs 600 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 8 crore eight years back.

According to Keshwani, the company clocked a turnover of Rs 300 crore in FY22 and is targeting a revenue of Rs 470-500 crore in the current financial year. “Our EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin for the last year stood at 10 percent and we plan to increase it to 13-14 percent this year,” he added.

The large part of Libas’ sales is contributed by its online marketplaces and its website currently. However, with the planned expansion, it is eyeing a significant share of its business coming from offline stores.

The company has positioned its products in the premium segment, similar to its peers like Biba and Fabindia, and draws an average selling price of Rs 2,200-2,300 in the offline stores and Rs 1,700-1,800 in the online channel. Its stores are sized at about 1,000-4,000 square feet.

The ethnic wear market has witnessed a lot of action of late. After the success of players like Fabindia, Biba and W, which have gained significant scale in recent years and crossed Rs 1,000 crore of turnover, several retail biggies have made a dash for the space.

Reliance Retail last year announced its plan to launch an ethnic wear brand called Avantra and launch a chain of stores to sell its wares. Aditya Birla Fashion, known for its western wear brands like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, is testing the market as well. In January, the company acquired a majority stake in designer label Sabyasachi and a month later bought a 33 percent stake in another designer label, Tarun Tahiliani. Both the brands are eponymous with their designers. The Tata Group’s Titan, too, is betting on the segment with its ethnic wear brand Taneira.

According to estimates, the market for ethnic wear, men’s and women’s, is valued at about Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Experts say the organised category is valued at Rs 17,000-18,000 crore. In the organised segment, about 40 percent of the market belongs to brands in the value segment.