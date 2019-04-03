App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Ethiopian Airlines pilots initially followed Boeing procedures before crash: Report

The crash killed all 157 people on board and led to a global grounding of 737 MAX jets.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX jet that crashed last month had initially followed Boeing Co's emergency procedures but they still failed to regain control of the plane, the Wall Street Journal reported on April 3.

The crash killed all 157 people on board and led to a global grounding of 737 MAX jets.

Boeing had issued guidelines to pilots about shutting off an automated anti-stall system in the wake of a deadly crash in Indonesia less than five months earlier. The Wall Street Journal report cited unidentified people briefed on the matter.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 10:47 am

tags #aviation #Boeing #Companies #Ethiopian Airlines #world

