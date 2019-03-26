App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ethiopian Airlines crash report likely to be released this week as Boeing briefs airlines

The aviation industry and grieving families of victims of the March 10 crash anxiously await details from the Ethiopia-led investigation.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A preliminary report on an Ethiopian Airlines crash will very likely be released this week, the country's transport ministry said on March 26, as Boeing prepares to brief more airlines on software and training updates on the 737 MAX.

The aviation industry and grieving families of victims of the March 10 crash anxiously await details from the Ethiopia-led investigation. Boeing has come under intense scrutiny since the crash, the second in five months involving its new 737 MAX 8 model.

The MAX software is the focus of investigations into the two crashes -- in Ethiopia this month and in Indonesia last year -- in which 346 lives were lost.

This week Boeing is briefing airlines on software and training updates for the MAX, with more than 200 global airline pilots, technical experts and regulators due in Renton, Washington, where the plane is built.

related news

Any fixes to the MAX software must still get approval from governments around the world. The 737 MAX is Boeing's best-selling plane, with orders worth more than $500 billion at list prices. Within less than a week after the Ethiopian crash, the jets were grounded globally.

On March 26, a spokesman for Ethiopia's Transport Ministry, which is leading the investigation in Addis Ababa, told Reuters that the report will very likely be released this week though he cautioned that "there could be unpredictable things" and declined to give further details.

The statement came a day after Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer Tewolde Gebremariam said he expected the preliminary report to be released this week or next week. Tewolde told Reuters the leading African airline may or may not attend Boeing's briefing in the United States this week.

Boeing's software fix for the grounded 737 MAX will prevent repeated operation of an anti-stall system at the centre of safety concerns, and deactivate it altogether if two sensors disagree widely, two people familiar with pilot briefings told Reuters on March 25.

Upgrading an individual 737 MAX with Boeing's new software only takes about an hour per plane, though the overall process could stretch on far longer as it is rolled out across the global fleet due to stringent testing and documentation requirements by engineers and regulators, according to a senior FAA official with knowledge of the process.

Ethiopian and French investigators have pointed to "clear similarities" between the two crashes, putting pressure on Boeing and US regulators to come up with an adequate fix.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #Boeing #Companies #Ethiopian Airlines #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'It Won't Let You down': Man 'Invents' Horse-Drawn Car in Belarus Usin ...

If Implemented, Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income Guarantee Will Cost 2% o ...

IPL 2019 | Appalling Or Smart? | Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankads' Jos But ...

Reserve Bank Slaps Rs 2 Crore Penalty on PNB For Violating SWIFT Norms

YouTube Denies Cancelling Plan for High-End Dramas, Comedies

Working Night Shifts During Pregnancy May Up Miscarriage Risk: Study

UEFA Urged to Take Strong Action Over Racist Incidents in England Matc ...

IPL 2019: Battle to The Top Of The Table as DC Takes on CSK in Their F ...

Digvijaya Singh a True Hindu, Will Follow Whatever Party Decides, Says ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Chhapaak: As the 'face' of an acid attack survivor's story, Deepika Pa ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are suckers for Ranveer Singh’s Simmb ...

UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director

IPL 2019: CSK captain MS Dhoni trolls birthday boy Kedar Jadhav like a ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.