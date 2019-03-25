App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ethiopian Airlines CEO promises to find out why flight 302 crashed

His pledge follows reports the investigation was under strain because information about the March 10 crash, which killed 157 people, was not being shared with international partners.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ethiopian Airlines will work with investigators in Ethiopia, the United States and elsewhere "to figure out what went wrong with flight 302", the airline's CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said on March 25.

His pledge follows reports the investigation was under strain because information about the March 10 crash, which killed 157 people, was not being shared with international partners.

Planemaker Boeing has come under intense scrutiny since the crash was the second in five months involving its new 737 MAX 8 model.

But Tewolde said the airline's relationship with Boeing was sound.

"Despite the tragedy, Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines will continue to be linked well into the future," he said. "We pledge to work with Boeing and our colleagues in all the airlines to make air travel even safer."

Boeing's 737 MAX fleet has been grounded worldwide since the crash, wiping $28 billion off the company's market value and throwing doubt over advance orders of the plane, worth more than $500 billion.

"I fully support this. Until we have answers, putting one more life at risk is too much," Tewolde said of the grounding.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #aviation #Boeing #Companies #Ethiopian Airlines #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Pak Woman Chained, Tortured by Husband For 20 Days For 'Being Possesse ...

UK Jail Officials Seize Drugs, Mobile Phones Smuggled Into Prison in D ...

7 Detained over Alleged Forced Conversion, Underage Marriages of 2 Tee ...

IPL 2019 | I Always Wanted to Get Back to IPL: Ingram

2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review: Fun, Frugal & Formidable

China Welcomes Goodwill Message Exchange Between Modi, Khan on Pakista ...

Godzilla and Avengers: A Crossover Suggested by Filmmaker Michael Doug ...

Centre Sets Up Tribunal to Decide if Jamaat-e-Islami J&K is an Unlawfu ...

IPL 2019: Now You Can Order Food on Swiggy From Within The Hotstar App ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 355 points, Nifty nearly 1% lower as indic ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan' promise rings hollow with continued viole ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

WhatsApp shares how users can stop spread of misinformation via its ne ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz required Vineet Kumar Singh t ...

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...

Chhapaak: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan laud Deepika Padukone’s acid ...

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.