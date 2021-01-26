Estonia-based VIVEO Health bets big on India's online doctor consulting segment

FILE -- Dr. Paul Casey makes a video call at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago on March 6, 2020. Amid the uncertainty swirling around the coronavirus pandemic some experts recommend that older adults at risk cancel nonessential doctor’s appointments, including wellness visits, instead to consider using Telemedicine sessions, if available, as a reasonable substitute. (Danielle Scruggs/The New York Times)

Estonia-based health tech company VIVEO Health, the latest entrant in India's growing online doctor consultation segment, is taking the route of partnerships to expand its operations in India.

VIVEO has signed agreements with Docere, CrediHealth, SRL Diagnostics, PharmEasy, among others to expand the doctor network in India.

Raul Kallo, Founder of VIVEO Health told Moneycontrol that the platform has so far onboarded 50,000 doctors and plans to scale up to 300,000 doctors with the help of partnerships.

Kallo said the expansion in India falls in line with an increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic for remote consulting platforms specially designed for medical professionals with an urge to provide a safe environment to doctors and patients.

"Our idea to enter the Indian market is to provide the best of technology, we know who our competitors are, and our technology is 10 times better. We are also the cheapest solution for doctors and patients," Kallo said.

Kallo says VIVEO is compliant to both European Union's GDPR and US's HIPAA regulations that requires businesses to protect the personal data and privacy of their customers. In addition, the platform has Europe's CE certification.

"Our platform is most secure. It is also simple to use for doctors and patients, a doctor can onboard patients in less than 10 minutes, write prescriptions, collect money, and work closely with the local ecosystem of diagnostic chains and pharmacies," Kallo said.

Kallo said that they have found several limitations of existing digital doctor consultancy platforms, as the waiting period for onboarding doctor takes 1-2 days.

"In contrast, in VIVEO there is no downloading of any app, the doctor sends a link on SMS or email. With one click the patient is in the call. The video call is a 4K quality. All the records are digitised. VIVEO partnered with Stripe for payment getaways," Kallo said.

The platform has both the transaction and subscription based model for doctors.

"We are currently operating in 2 cities, Mumbai and Pune, we are already expanding to Bangalore, and from the start of 2021, we are establishing offices in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad," Kallo said.

Founded in 2017, VIVEO operates in 42 countries.

Kallo says coming from Estonia, being the first country to introduce digital health records globally and produce the most unicorns per capita in the world, gives them an edge in terms of technology.