Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra settles 91% of debt, plans to venture into video digital space

Subhash Chandra of Essel Group (Image: Reuters)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

In an open letter issued on August 3, Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra said he has settled 91 percent of the debt to 43 lenders, and the remaining dues are in the process of being paid.

“We have come out of the financial stress situation by settling 91.2 percent of our total debt to 43 lenders in 110 accounts. 88.3 percent amount has been paid, while the remaining 2.9 percent is in the process of being paid," said Chandra in the open letter.

He added, "We are making all the required efforts to settle the remaining 8.8 percent of our total debt. I have no regrets for parting with a substantial ownership in the business and specially in the ‘jewels of the crown’. This was done to keep the family’s honor.”

In the second open letter, Chandra reiterated that the group has exited or sold the businesses of infrastructure, financial services and print media, and a few more.

"Our Group Companies Zee Learn Ltd., SITI Networks Ltd. & Zee Media Corporation Ltd., are going through a difficult phase of their existence, mainly because of lack of capital."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Chandra also apologised to his brother Jawahar Goel. He said that Goel's company Dish TV India Ltd, is also suffering and losing its base because of him, without any of Goel's fault.

"Vide this letter, I would also like to publicly apologize to him and his family."

Chandra further said that he would like to settle the remaining outstanding dues before the end of this fiscal year or before.

This is the second open letter that Chandra has written. In his first letter, he had apologised for the hardships faced by the lenders due to the liquidity crisis triggered by the IL&FS case and committed to repay the monies to the best of his abilities.

In the current letter, Chandra said, "The Covid-19 pandemic caused extension/elongation of the painful period beyond my targeted resolution time of 18 months to 30 months (till now) and beyond."

Along with debt resolution, Chandra also hinted at a new business venture.