App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essar Steel: Ruias have backing from Sajjan Jindal, VTB Bank but ball in SBI's court

The lenders, led by State Bank of India, have to agree with a withdrawal from insolvency proceedings.

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Ruias have got  backing of JSW Steel Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal, and there is a possible financial support coming from Russia's VTB Bank in their bid to retain Essar Steel, their crown jewel.

But much of these will matter only once they convince lenders, led by State Bank of India, to allow Essar Steel to withdraw from insolvency courts, as per clause 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

According to the clause, 90 percent of the creditors need to vote in favour of the withdrawal.

The clause is keeping the Ruias in the game, even as the Supreme Court last week upheld the bankruptcy code, including Section 29A. The section bars promoters of defaulting companies from bidding for any stressed assets.

related news

The Ruias had presented a Rs 54,000 crore proposal to withdraw Essar Steel from the insolvency courts. The offer is higher than the Rs 42,000-crore bid from ArcelorMittal, which though has the backing of the lenders.

The lenders have held that the Ruias' offer will only be considered if they are directed to do so by the courts.

The National Company Law Tribunal has heard these petitions, and is expected to give its order by January 31.

Jindal's view

Sajjan Jindal had created a flutter during the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, when he remarked that the Ruias should be given a chance to regain control of Essar Steel. He went on to add that his JSW Steel is still interested in the Ruia company.

JSW Steel had supported the Numetal consortium in the second round of the Essar Steel auction. But the insolvency courts had later made the second round bids invalid.

While the two sides - the Ruias and JSW Steel - are tightlipped on the form of 'interest' Jindal has on Essar Steel, sources told  Moneycontrol that the 'backing' depends on the lenders agreeing on the withdrawal.

Executives from the industry added that Russia's VTB Bank, which led the Numetal consortium, will bring the financial backing for the Ruias.

In 2014, VTB had provided $1 billion financing for Essar Oil, which was later bought by Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer. Both VTB and Rosneft are backed by the Vladimir Putin government in Russia.

Bankers lead

But much depends on the NCLT hearing that is expected to come by January 31 and also on Essar Steel lenders.

Under Section 12A of the insolvency code, it is the applicant who initiated the insolvency process who has the right to file for withdrawal of a resolution case. In Essar Steel's case, the applicant is State Bank  of India.

"Nothing prevents them (the Ruias) from requesting SBI to initiate the process. It is ultimately SBI's prerogative whether it wants to take this commercial call," said Suharsh Sinha,  Consultant at law firm AZB & Partners.

The delay in resolving the Essar Steel case had seen SBI putting its exposure to the steelmaker on the block. SBI's loans to Essar Steel amount to Rs 15,431 crore.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Essar Steel #Sajjan Jindal

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.