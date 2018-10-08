App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essar Steel auction: Unclear road ahead as Numetal, ArcelorMittal mull options

The two companies are expected to write to lenders, asking for clarity on dues to be paid

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
The Supreme Court order on Essar Steel has inadvertently added to the uncertainty around the stressed steelmaker’s asset, with neither of the two main bidders – Numetal and ArcelorMittal – showing its hand even after a week of the new development.

In its order on October 4, the Court asked Numetal and ArcelorMittal to pay off dues to be eligible to bid for Essar Steel, which has outstanding debts of Rs 49,000 crore.

But the silence from the two sides has given rise to several theories on possible next steps, including increasing murmurs for fresh bids that would interest at least one company – JSW Steel. The final decision though may depend on the Committee of Creditors, which consists of Essar Steel’s lenders.

Both were found to be ineligible according to Clause 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, barring promoters of defaulting companies from bidding for stressed assets. Rewant Ruia, whose firm paid the earnest money for Numetal, is the son of Essar co-founder Ravi Ruia.

In the case of ArcelorMittal, it was found to be a shareholder in Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron, both defaulters.

Numetal now needs to pay off the dues. “The actual dues could be even more if one adds the outstanding loans of other Essar entities that are facing insolvency proceedings,” said an executive from the industry. “But it’s unlikely that Numetal will agree to pay such a huge amount unless it is assured that Essar Steel will be taken off the insolvency proceedings,” said another executive from the industry.

There is also little clarity on the final bill for ArcelorMittal. Though the world’s largest steelmaker has parked Rs 7,000 crore in an SBI account – showing its intent to pay off dues of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron – the final amount may be significantly higher.

The company declined to comment.

Both the companies are expected to write to the CoC in the coming days and take a decision.

VTB Bank as sole bidder

Reports on Monday suggested VTB Bank, the largest shareholder in Numetal, may opt to go it all alone. This comes after the bank Chairman Andrey Kostin last week said the VTB continues to be interested in Essar Steel. He was in Delhi as part of the India-Russia summit.

But that may not be possible, say sources. “The Russian government owns 60 percent in VTB. It is against the grain of the bank to bid for a company all by itself. It is more like a financier,” said a source.

Fresh rounds

The uncertainty around responses from Numetal and ArcelorMittal has led to talks on fresh rounds of bids.

“If neither of the company clears the dues, then that leaves Vedanta in the race. After ArcelorMittal offer of Rs 42,000 crore, the lenders won’t be satisfied with a Rs 34,000-crore bid, which is Vedanta’s,” said one of the executives quoted above.

If the CoC does call for new bids, Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Steel will be among the interested companies. While it is also in the race for Bhushan Power & Steel, Jindal is keen to make up for losing out in the Bhushan Steel auction to Tata Steel.

“If it comes to it, the company would need to choose between bidding for Essar Steel, or Bhushan Power & Steel. Bidding for both would put a lot of stress on its books,” said an executive.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 03:25 pm

