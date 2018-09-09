Essar Steel auction: Second round bids to be opened on September 10th

The Essar Steel resolution professional Satish Kumar Gupta has called for a meeting on September 10th of lenders and representatives of the three bidders - Numetal, ArcelorMittal and Vedanta Resources.

All the three bids, which were preseted in the second round of bidding, will be opened in the 10 am meeting, sources told Moneycontrol.

The meeting comes as there is increasing buzz that ArcelorMittal, which was last week asked by NCLAT to clear dues to be eligible for the auction, may approach the Supreme Court on September 10th against the Tribunal order.

The NCLAT had asked ArcelorMittal to clear dues of up to Rs 7,000 crore by September 11. These are dues accumulated by Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron - companies in which ArcelorMittal was seen as a promoter.

The Tribunal had last week cleared Numetal's bid, saying that exclusion of Rewant Ruia in the consortium helps it clear clause 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The clause bars promoters of defaulting companies and those connected with the defaulters from bidding for stressed assets.

Rewant Ruia was part of the Numetal consortium in the first round.

"The resolution professional wants to get on with the process as the deadline to complete the auction is October 10," said an industry executive on condition of anonymity.

Another executive added that the lenders would be interested to open the second round of bids "as soon as possible" as the offers here were higher than that in the first round.

The VTB Capital-led Numetal consortium had earlier offered Rs 37,000 crore in the second round bid, which should now be opened. It had offered Rs 19,000 crore in the first round.

ArcelorMittal's second round bid is said to be lower than Numetal's. The NCLAT has asked the resolution professional to give each company an opportunity to revise bids.