Essar Steel auction: NCLAT rules Numetal's second round bid valid, asks ArcelorMittal to clear dues

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal Friday ruled Numetal’s second round bid for Essar Steel valid, dealing a blow to ArcelorMittal, which has been asked by the court to clear dues to become eligible.

The Lakshmi Mittal-company will have to clear the dues in Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron by September 11. The dues amount to about Rs 7,000 crore.

"It's a tricky situation for ArcelorMittal," said Suharsh Sinha, Consultant at law firm AZB & Partners. The world's largest steelmaker will have to pay Rs 7,000 crore and could still lose the auction.

"It could argue that it will clear the dues if its bid wins the auction. But then, clearing the NPA is a pre-condition and not a post-condition," adds Sinha.

ArcelorMittal had parked Rs 7,000 crore in an escrow account to "show intent" to clear the eligibility hurdle if the need comes.

The eligibility dilemma

The order comes after bids of both the companies were earlier termed ineligible under section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. While ArcelorMittal’s stake in Uttam Galva Steel and KSS Petron – both defaulters, was seen as a problem, in the case of Numetal, the presence of Rewant Ruia, son of Essar co-founder Ravi Ruia was singled out.

Section 29A bars promoters of defaulting companies - and those connected - from bidding for stressed assets.

In the second round though, there was a change in the shareholding of Numetal, the consortium led by Russia’s VTB Bank. Rewant Ruia was replaced by JSW Steel. In the second round, Vedanta Resources had also put in a bid.

In its order on Friday, the Tribunal also empowered the Committee of Creditors, consisting of Essar Steel lenders, to reconsider the bids. This will give both the bidders – in the case of ArcelorMittal if it clears the dues – to rework their offers for Essar Steel, which had accumulated over Rs 45,000 crore in debt.

"This (the order) vindicates Numetal’s conviction that they are an eligible bidder and has given a compelling offer to the creditors for the Essar Steel’s resolution plan under IBC. Numetal welcomes the judgment of the NCLAT bench and re-iterates its faith in the judicial system of the country," said a Numetal spokesperson.

The order comes almost two months after the NCLAT had heard submissions from the two bidders, resolution professional and the bankers.

Numetal and ArcelorMittal had first put in their bids in February, and since then the auction has stretched beyond its original deadline.

The first round bids of both the companies were found to be ineligible and fresh bids were called in the second round. Both, ArcelorMittal and Numetal, challenged this in the Ahmedabad NCLT. The Tribunal gave both the bidders 30 days to rework their bids and clear the eligibility hurdle. Both the companies put in their revised bids but approached the NCLAT challenging their ineligibility.