Essar Steel auction: Does the SC ruling mean Numetal will have to pay Rs 49,000 crore to become eligible?

In a significant departure from the previous order given by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the Supreme Court on Thursday said Numetal's second round bid for Essar Steel was ineligible.

It further asked both Numetal and ArcelorMittal to clear dues to become eligible to bid for Essar Steel.

On Numetal, the order said:

"...We therefore hold that, whether the first or second resolution plan is taken into account, both would clearly be hit by Section 29A(c), as the looming presence of Shri Rewant Ruia has been found all along, from the date of incorporation of Numetal, till the date of submission of the second resolution plan."

Section 29 (A) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code bars promoters of defaulting companies from bidding for stressed assets.

That put Numetal in jeopardy as Rewant Ruia's father Ravi Ruia is one of the founders of Essar Group, including Essar Steel. The steelmaker had defaulted on loan repayment and was referred to the insolvency courts. Essar Steel has debts of about Rs 49,000 crore.

While Rewant Ruia was part of Numetal's first round bid for Essar Steel, he exited the consortium to clear the 29 (A) clause.

This had made the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) clear Numetal's second round bid. But the tribunal asked ArcelorMittal to clear dues to become eligible.

ArcelorMittal's dues, of about Rs 7,000 crore, pertain to that of Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron, both of whom had defaulted on loan repayments. ArcelorMittal was a significant shareholder in both the companies, and had exited from them before submitting a bid for Essar Steel. However, selling its stake was not enough to clear the 29A clause.

Looming presence

The apex court noted that despite the exit of Rewant Ruia's Aurora Enterprises (AEL) from Numetal, his presence continued in the consortium.

And that is because of the earnest money of Rs 500 crore that was deposited by AEL on behalf of Numetal.

The Court in its Thursday order notes that "...the Rs.500 crores that has been deposited towards submission of earnest money continues to remain deposited by AEL even post 2.4.2018, showing thereby that Shri Rewant Ruia continues to be present, insofar as Numetal’s second resolution plan is concerned."

The Court has now given both, Numetal and ArcelorMittal, one more opportunity to clear the dues and become eligible to bid for Essar Steel.

"But that would mean Numetal paying off dues not just of Essar Steel, but of every other Essar company that has been referred to the insolvency courts," said an executive from the industry. Essar Power (Jharkhand) has been admitted to the NCLT.

Spokespersons of Numetal and ArcelorMittal declined to comment on the Supreme Court order. "The order is being studied, and next steps are being explored," said an executive.