Essar Steel auction: ArcelorMittal approves payment of Rs 7,469 cr to clear dues

ArcelorMittal has approved a payment of Rs 7,469 crore to the financial creditors of Uttam Galva Steel and KSS Petron, in line with the Supreme Court order to clear the dues to be eligible to bid for Essar Steel.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the world's largest steelmaker said "given the significant benefits that ESIL (Essar Steel) would bring to ArcelorMittal, making this payment was an appropriate course of action under the circumstances."

In its order on October 4, Supreme Court had asked Numetal and ArcelorMittal to clear the dues within two weeks.

ArcelorMittal was a significant shareholder in Uttam Galva Steel and KSS Petron, both of which had defaulted on loan repayments.

Numetal has been asked to clear dues of companies held by Ravi Ruia, whose son Rewant was one of the shareholders in Numetal. Rewant's firm Aurora Enterprises had later exited the consortium. But the Court ruled that Numetal's earnest money was paid by Aurora Enterprises, and thus Rewant's presence continued to be there in Numetal.

Sources had earlier told Moneycontrol that Numetal will have to pay about Rs 38,000 crore to become eligible. The VTB Bank-led consortium has been mum on its plans.

ArcelorMittal's offer to pay Rs 7,469 crore is an increase from what it had earlier proposed to pay to the lenders. In its mail to Essar Steel lenders last week, ArcelorMittal had offered to pay Rs 4,554 crore.

"As stipulated in the Supreme Court ruling, ESIL’s CoC now has an eight-week period to accept what it considers to be the best resolution plan from eligible applicants," ArcelorMittal said.