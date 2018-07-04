Essar Oil UK revenues rise 10.2 percent in FY18

App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Essar Oil (UK) Limited, which owns and operates the Stanlow Refinery, reported a 10.2 percent increase in its revenues to $5.4 billion in the 2017-18 financial year.

The company's profit after tax declined 4.2 percent to $161 million, due to a shutdown of the facility for three months, owing to upgrade work.

The refinery produces over 16 percent of the UK’s road transport fuel demand.

"Essar’s optimised reconfiguration to a single train site, material diversification of the crude slate and an ongoing focus on margin booster initiatives in recent years resulted in a delta over the benchmark margin of US $4.00/bbl, as against under $1.00/bbl in 2012," the company said.

"We will continue to make proactive investments in technology to build a sustainable business that remains competitive in the rapidly changing global energy market,” said Essar Oil UK Chairman, Prashant Ruia in a statement.

Including FY18, Essar has invested over $850 million since acquiring Stanlow in July 2011.

The company added, it has completed the execution of all project upgrades during the turnaround. "It is expected the margin improvements will yield an incremental margin of US $75 million to US $80 million annually in the prevailing market.," it added.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 07:16 pm

