Escorts tractor sales up 2.2% at 10,855 units in September

Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts Ltd on October 1 reported 2.2 per cent increase in tractor sales at 10,855 units in September.

The company had sold a total of 10,617 units in the same month last year, Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic tractor sales last month were at 10,521 units, as against 10,396 units in September 2018, a growth of 1.2 percent, it said.