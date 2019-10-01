App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Escorts tractor sales up 2.2% at 10,855 units in September

The company had sold a total of 10,617 units in the same month last year, Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts Ltd on October 1 reported 2.2 per cent increase in tractor sales at 10,855 units in September.

The company had sold a total of 10,617 units in the same month last year, Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic tractor sales last month were at 10,521 units, as against 10,396 units in September 2018, a growth of 1.2 percent, it said.

Close
Exports were at 334 units as compared to 221 units in the same month lat year, a growth of 51.1 percent, the company said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Escorts Ltd #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.