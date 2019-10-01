Escorts tractor sales up 2.2% at 10,855 units in September

The company had sold a total of 10,617 units in the same month last year, Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts Ltd on October 1 reported 2.2 per cent increase in tractor sales at 10,855 units in September.
Domestic tractor sales last month were at 10,521 units, as against 10,396 units in September 2018, a growth of 1.2 percent, it said.
Exports were at 334 units as compared to 221 units in the same month lat year, a growth of 51.1 percent, the company said.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 02:12 pm