Eris Lifesciences joins hands with Medtronics for diabetes monitoring

India has the highest number of diabetes patients in the world

In a first of its kind collaboration, Eris Lifesciences has tied up with US medical devices maker Medtronics to bring the later's technology to test glucose variability in diabetes patients.

Medtronic will bring to India its latest US FDA approved Guardian Connect device for real-time evaluation of glucose variability in diabetes patients.

Eris through its national reach will provide the device at clinics and healthcare delivery units under its patient care initiative.

Guardian Connect is the world's first Continuous Glucose Monitoring System connected with smartphone displays for real-time data viewing of glucose levels, without a separate hardware monitor.

Guardian Connect sends out alerts predicting high and low blood sugars 10-60 minutes in advance. These alerts pop up on the user’s smartphone as notifications, just like regular text messages that pop up at regular intervals on mobile phones.

The device also includes features like remote monitoring alerts via text messages and a web app that can be accessed from any internet-connected device.

Although India has one of the highest incidence of diabetes, diagnosis and monitoring remain a challenge. Monitoring sugar levels is a critical element of managing diabetes. From the earlier blood glucose monitors (prick and test blood) to the new-age continuous monitoring device like Guardian Connect which has a small transmitter, mobile app and disposable sensor, monitoring glucose level has become very convenient and painless.