EPFO cites coronavirus lockdown as reason for delay in claims process

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has asked members to wait for their claims, stating the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown has affected function.

The Union Labour Ministry on March 28 allowed a withdrawal of non-refundable advances. As per the amendment, members can in a pandemic withdraw their basic wages and dearness allowance for three months or up to 75 percent of their total account, whichever is less.

This came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 said the government is ready to amend the regulation of EPF due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the lock down and consequent movement restriction functioning of the office has been effected and claims settlement has also been affected .

The EPFO had initially committed to clear such claims in three days, but as the process has dragged many took to social media to inquire about their claims. To one such query on Twitter, the EPFO said: “Due to the lock down and consequent movement restriction functioning of the office has been effected and claims settlement has also been affected.” (Sic)

The body has on April 6 uploaded a tweet with requirements for the claims to go through stating: “Instructions for filing online claims for the purpose - "Outbreak of Pandemic (COVID-19)"” (Sic)

Among these requisites include know your customer (KYC) compliance, verification by the employer, bank account and EPF unique account number (UAN) both seeded with Aadhaar.