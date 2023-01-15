 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Enforcement Directorate alleges France's Pernod violated Delhi city rules to boost market share: Report

Reuters
Jan 15, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

Pernod Ricard India said it strongly denies the allegations of the directorate, adding that it "will continue to fully cooperate with the Indian authorities in this matter."

Representative Image

Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) violated the liquor policy of India's capital city by financially supporting retailers who in exchange stocked more of the French company's brands and boosted its market share, the country's financial crimes agency alleges.

India's Enforcement Directorate said in court documents filed in November that Pernod India provided corporate guarantees worth 2 billion rupees ($25 million) in 2021 to its banker HSBC and then asked it to facilitate loans to retailers, who used the funds to bid for liquor store licences in New Delhi.

The Delhi government's policy prohibited manufacturers from participating in retail sales directly or indirectly and Pernod was "in contravention" as it effectively used bank guarantees to invest in retailers, said the documents, which were reviewed by Reuters.

The documents are not public and details of the allegations against Pernod have not been previously published.

Benoy Babu, head for international brands for Pernod India, was arrested in November and remains in jail over the case. He faces allegations of money laundering under Indian laws and violating Delhi's liquor policy rules, but has denied wrongdoing. Babu, who has not been charged, is seeking bail, which a New Delhi court will hear on Jan. 19.