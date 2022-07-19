EndureAir Systems raises Rs 13.5 crore in funding led by Asian Paints co-promoter

Drone startup EndureAir Systems has raised Rs 13.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Asian Paints co-promoter Jalaj Dani, the company said on Tuesday.

The round also saw participation from the founders of homegrown robotics and automation company Addverb Technologies.

EndureAir Systems plans to utilise the funds to speed up its expansion and scale up manufacturing and assembly units. "This investment strengthens EndureAir System’s commitment to delivering world-class, innovative, high-performance UAV solutions to Indian customers quickly. The investment would be used to expand our product line-up to meet the futuristic demand for heavier payload capacity UAVs,” EndureAir founder and director Abhishek said.

EndureAir Systems provides unmanned aircraft system (UAS) and remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) solutions by performing a wide range of functions, such as border surveillance, logistics and medicine delivery, aerial mapping, crowd monitoring and providing situational awareness, for civil and military users.

"It complements our continuing commitment to robotics space which we identified as a thrust area about 5 years ago. Keeping with our honourable Prime Minister’s vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat’, supporting and strengthening locally grown talent in unmanned aviation would open unparalleled opportunities for applications of drones by virtue of its economies,” a spokesperson of Jalaj Dani Family Office said.

EndureAir has been shortlisted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for promoting the manufacturing of drones and their components in the country.

"With the Indian, as well as global market, rising at an exponential rate, the increased adoption of drones is being appreciated by all end users. This funding round will give an impetus to EndureAir’s momentum by scaling up its operations and innovating further by pushing the capabilities of the current designs,” EndureAir co-founder and CEO, Rama Krishna said.