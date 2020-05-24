App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Employee at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant tests positive for COVID-19

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had re-opened the Manesar facility earlier this month after around 50 days of closure due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

An employee at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson. The company is also looking at "a possibility of a second case" of infection at the facility but has ruled out any impact on the business part due to the situation.

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had re-opened the Manesar facility earlier this month after around 50 days of closure due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

"One employee of the company's Manesar plant tested positive on May 22, 2020 for COVID-19," the spokesperson told PTI when contacted over the matter.

Close

The said employee had last attended the plant on May 15 with normal health after which his residence area came into a containment zone and he did not join work thereafter, he said.

related news

The district administration was informed about the employee who has since been admitted in the hospital and his condition is stable, he added.

MSI is providing all medical help and assistance to the infected employee as per government guidelines, the spokesperson said.

On the status of another employee possibly infected with the virus, the spokesperson said: "There may be a possibility of a second case of infection that has just been reported. More information is being sought."

The automaker, in the confirmed case, has undertaken a contact tracing exercise and out of abundant caution, all employees who could have come in contact are advised to stay in home isolation, he said.

The company has in place a robust and carefully designed standard operating procedure (SOP) for maximum safety against infection spread at the workplace and transit, which goes well beyond compliance requirement, the spokesperson said.

In addition, there is also a COVID-19 Task Force that closely monitors adherence to the SOP in the company, the spokesperson added.

MSI had resumed production at its Gurugram plant from May 18.

Both Manesar and Gurugram plants have an installed capacity to churn out over 15.5 lakh vehicles per annum.

The  Gurugram facility rolls out models like S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ignis and Super Carry light commercial vehicle.

The Manesar plant, on the other hand, produces high selling models like Alto, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Ertiga and Baleno.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 24, 2020 08:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Maruti Suzuki

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus immunity may last only six months, study finds

Coronavirus immunity may last only six months, study finds

Rise in NPAs a definite possibility post-COVID, consumption revival largely ignored by measures: Sankar Chakraborti

Rise in NPAs a definite possibility post-COVID, consumption revival largely ignored by measures: Sankar Chakraborti

Ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone: Maharashtra home minister

Ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone: Maharashtra home minister

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.