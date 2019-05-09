App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Emirates Airline profit dives 69% in 'tough' year

The airline said that despite tough competition, its revenues increased by three % last year to $26.7 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Emirates Airline reported a 69 percent drop in net profits on May 9 on high fuel prices and a strong dollar in what it described as a "tough" year.

The Dubai carrier posted $237 million in net profits for the financial year ending in March compared to USD 765 million in the previous year, it said in a statement.

"2018-19 has been tough, and our performance was not as strong as we would have liked," the chairman and chief executive of Emirates Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, said in a statement.

"Higher oil prices and the strengthened US dollar eroded our earnings, even as competition intensified in our key markets," he said.

related news

The airline said that the strengthening of the US dollar against most of the currencies of its key markets eroded USD 156 million from profits.

Its fuel bill increased by 25 percent to USD 8.4 billion, its biggest-ever.

Emirates said it transported 58.6 million passengers , almost unchanged from the previous year.

The region's -- and one of the world's -- biggest carriers said that despite the drop in profits, it invested USD 3.9 billion last year in new aircraft and equipment, and in acquisitions.

In February, Emirates cut 39 aircraft from its order for the Airbus 380 superjumbo, reducing it 123 and leading the European manufacturer to scrap production of the world's largest passenger airliner.

The airline invested part of the savings in orders for 40 A330-900s and 30 A350-900s, a deal worth USD 21.4 billion.

During the year, Emirates received seven A380s and six Boeing 777-300s and phased out 11 aircraft, expanding its fleet to 270 large planes.

The airline said that despite tough competition, its revenues increased by three percent last year to USD 26.7 billion.

It said that its results were also affected by a drop in global air freight demand and a weak travel market, especially in the Middle East.
First Published on May 9, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Companies #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Pak Intruder Arrested Along International Border in J&K's Samba

Thanks to Digital Platforms, Actors Like Me Don't Have to Beg for Work ...

JEE Advanced 2019 Registration Extended Till May 14 for Odisha; For O ...

AAP Alleges Gautam Gambhir Distributed Pamphlets Calling Atishi a ‘B ...

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: J&K Board to Release Class 12 Results for Kas ...

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Date: West Bengal Board to Declare Class 1 ...

CGBSE Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board to Announce Class 10, Class 12 R ...

Android is Now Running on 2.5 Billion Devices According to Google

Elections 2019: ''Rahul Gandhi Might Love Modi, But I Hate Him'', Says ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

When strategic autonomy takes front seat: India-US ties through the le ...

How lack of transparency in government data is forcing economists to c ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty recovers, above 11,300, Sensex down 100 p ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

At Narendra Modi's charged Delhi rally, anti-AAP mood of crowd, aim to ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

'Don't relish doing this but have no choice': House Judiciary charges ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.