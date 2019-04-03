App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emcure launches knock-off of Eisai's cancer drug Halaven at 40% lower price in India

Emcure is confident of overcoming any patent challenge by the innovator, as it claims its version is developed through a non-infringing process.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, on April 4 said it had launched the world’s first generic version of Japanese drugmaker Eisai Pharmaceutical’s Halaven for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer (MBC) at a price that is 40 percent cheaper than the innovator brand.

Emcure will be marketing the drug under the brand name ‘Eribilin’.

The Pune-based company is offering Eribilin at Rs 19,000 per vial, translating to around Rs 3 lakh for a full treatment, while Eisai sells Halaven at Rs 31,880 per vial, charging roughly about Rs 5 lakh.

Emcure said it is planning to capture 25 percent of the current market share held by the innovator through the launch. The company will market the drug in India. However, it will start registering the brand in international markets in future.

related news

Halaven has no product patent in India but is covered by process patents. Emcure is confident of overcoming any patent challenge by the innovator, as it claims its version is developed through a non-infringing process.

To be sure, Eisai follows a tiered pricing strategy in India for Halaven, providing rebates and discounts on maximum retail price (MRP). In addition, it offers the drug for free or at a highly subsidised price to eligible patients under its patient assistance programme.

Halaven figured in the list of 42 cancer drugs, whose trade margins were capped at 30 percent by NPPA in February.

Second line therapy

Halaven, generically called Eribulin, has emerged as an effective, least toxic and easy to administer second-line treatment for relapsing patients, diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). For TNBC patients the first line of treatment is with chemotherapy drugs such as anthacyclines and taxanes.

TNBC is an aggressive sub-type of breast cancer in which patient is tested negative for estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, and excess HER2 protein.

As per reports from the Indian Council of Medical Research & Population-Based Cancer Registry (ICMR-PBCR) Breast cancer is the commonest occurring cancer in urban Indian women and the second commonest in rural women.

There are 1.6 lakh breast cancer cases in India, of which 20 percent fall under TNBC subtype, of these 9,000 patients have relapsed, making them fit case for Eribulin. However, only 20 percent of these patients get the drug, due to problems such as limited access and affordability. Emcure said given its affordable price tag it will be able to expand the market.

Not an easy drug to copy

Eribulin is a complex drug derived from a marine natural product called Halocondrin B, isolated from the marine sponge by Japanese scientists in 1986. Halichondrin B is known for anticancer activity. It was later chemically synthesized by Harvard scientists.

Around 15 scientists led by Abhijit Roychowdhury worked for a year to develop the knock-off version of Eribulin, that doesn't require a clinical trial as it is a chemical entity.

The scientists have to scan through 5.5 lakh isomers to zero on one isomer or compound that has anti-cancer activity, even the manufacturing is also complex with a 60-step process.

Oncology push

Emcure is the sixth largest pharma company in India with sales of Rs 150 crore in the cancer segment. The market for cancer drugs in India is RS 3,900 crore, of which 75 percent of the drugs are sold through hospitals.

Emcure, that has an entire range of cancer products, has set its eyes on niche complex onco-injectable drugs to expand sales and margins.

Eribulin is third such product, the company earlier launched first generics in India for cancer drugs Pegaspargase (Hamsyl) and Treosulfan (Emtreo injection).

“We have identified a pipeline of such drugs,” said Mukund Gurjar, Chief Scientific Officer of Emcure. Gurjar declined to give further detail.

Emcure has around 400 people in its research and development department and had a licensing pact with Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche to distribute its biologic drugs trastuzumab to treat breast cancer and rituximab for certain autoimmune diseases.

The company now distributes biosimilars of trastuzumab and rituximab of Cadila Healthcare and Hetero Drugs, respectively.

Emcure is developing a portfolio of its own biosimilars targeting Indian market. The company plans to launch anti-cancer drug Bevacizumab by end of this year.

Emcure is the 12th largest drugmaker in the Indian pharmaceutical market with sales of Rs 3,000 crore in FY18.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Emcure Pharmaceuticals

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Methane Spike on Mars Hints at Water Reservoir Frozen Deep Underneath ...

Perambur Bypoll Contender 'Borrows' Rs 4 Lakh Crore from World Bank, G ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

With 4 Meena Candidates in Congress List, Community Asserts Its Clout ...

EC Issues Notice to Yogi Adityanath for 'Modi ki Sena' Remark, Seeks R ...

Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?

Delhi HC stays Till Apr 8 Interim Fee Hike by Private Unaided Schools

Have Agreed to Every Condition Laid Down by Jet Airways' Lenders, Says ...

Vivek Oberoi Defends 'PM Narendra Modi', Irrfan Khan Shares Love for F ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Days after talk of unity, fissures in Sena-BJP bonhomie: Mistrust amon ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegr ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede: Krunal Pandya departs for ...

Kalank Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur outshines Alia and Varun in th ...

IPL style quotient: Salman Khan’s costume designer has a fashion adv ...

The gun that killed Vincent Van Gogh to go under the hammer in Paris

Kalank trailer: Is Sanjay Dutt still guilty about his life's Kalank?

Game Of Thrones writers begin scripting the next Star Wars?

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.