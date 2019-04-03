Emcure launches knock-off of Eisai's cancer drug Halaven at 40% lower price in India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, on April 4 said it had launched the world’s first generic version of Japanese drugmaker Eisai Pharmaceutical’s Halaven for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer (MBC) at a price that is 40 percent cheaper than the innovator brand.

Emcure will be marketing the drug under the brand name ‘Eribilin’.

The Pune-based company is offering Eribilin at Rs 19,000 per vial, translating to around Rs 3 lakh for a full treatment, while Eisai sells Halaven at Rs 31,880 per vial, charging roughly about Rs 5 lakh.

Emcure said it is planning to capture 25 percent of the current market share held by the innovator through the launch. The company will market the drug in India. However, it will start registering the brand in international markets in future.

Halaven has no product patent in India but is covered by process patents. Emcure is confident of overcoming any patent challenge by the innovator, as it claims its version is developed through a non-infringing process.

To be sure, Eisai follows a tiered pricing strategy in India for Halaven, providing rebates and discounts on maximum retail price (MRP). In addition, it offers the drug for free or at a highly subsidised price to eligible patients under its patient assistance programme.

Halaven figured in the list of 42 cancer drugs, whose trade margins were capped at 30 percent by NPPA in February.

Second line therapy

Halaven, generically called Eribulin, has emerged as an effective, least toxic and easy to administer second-line treatment for relapsing patients, diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). For TNBC patients the first line of treatment is with chemotherapy drugs such as anthacyclines and taxanes.

TNBC is an aggressive sub-type of breast cancer in which patient is tested negative for estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, and excess HER2 protein.

As per reports from the Indian Council of Medical Research & Population-Based Cancer Registry (ICMR-PBCR) Breast cancer is the commonest occurring cancer in urban Indian women and the second commonest in rural women.

There are 1.6 lakh breast cancer cases in India, of which 20 percent fall under TNBC subtype, of these 9,000 patients have relapsed, making them fit case for Eribulin. However, only 20 percent of these patients get the drug, due to problems such as limited access and affordability. Emcure said given its affordable price tag it will be able to expand the market.

Eribulin is a complex drug derived from a marine natural product called Halocondrin B, isolated from the marine sponge by Japanese scientists in 1986. Halichondrin B is known for anticancer activity. It was later chemically synthesized by Harvard scientists.

Around 15 scientists led by Abhijit Roychowdhury worked for a year to develop the knock-off version of Eribulin, that doesn't require a clinical trial as it is a chemical entity.

The scientists have to scan through 5.5 lakh isomers to zero on one isomer or compound that has anti-cancer activity, even the manufacturing is also complex with a 60-step process.

Oncology push

Emcure is the sixth largest pharma company in India with sales of Rs 150 crore in the cancer segment. The market for cancer drugs in India is RS 3,900 crore, of which 75 percent of the drugs are sold through hospitals.

Emcure, that has an entire range of cancer products, has set its eyes on niche complex onco-injectable drugs to expand sales and margins.

Eribulin is third such product, the company earlier launched first generics in India for cancer drugs Pegaspargase (Hamsyl) and Treosulfan (Emtreo injection).

“We have identified a pipeline of such drugs,” said Mukund Gurjar, Chief Scientific Officer of Emcure. Gurjar declined to give further detail.

Emcure has around 400 people in its research and development department and had a licensing pact with Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche to distribute its biologic drugs trastuzumab to treat breast cancer and rituximab for certain autoimmune diseases.

The company now distributes biosimilars of trastuzumab and rituximab of Cadila Healthcare and Hetero Drugs, respectively.

Emcure is developing a portfolio of its own biosimilars targeting Indian market. The company plans to launch anti-cancer drug Bevacizumab by end of this year.

Emcure is the 12th largest drugmaker in the Indian pharmaceutical market with sales of Rs 3,000 crore in FY18.