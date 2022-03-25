Emami acquires Dermicool from Reckitt for Rs 432 crore

Emami already houses another cool talc brand Navratna and expects to become a leader in this category with the recent acquisition of Dermicool. (PC: Udaan.com)

Boroplus maker Emami has acquired Dermicool, one of the leading brands in prickly heat and cool talc category from FMCG major Reckitt for a total consideration of Rs 432 crore (excluding taxes and duties), the company informed in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

“The acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to customary closing conditions,” the company said in its filing.

Known for its popular jingle, ‘aaya mausam thande thande Dermicool ka’, the talc brand, according to Emami, commands a 20 percent market share in the category. The company also sells cool talc under Navratna and expects to become a leader in this category with the recent acquisition of Dermicool. Nycil, owned by Zydus Wellness is the largest player in the category.

Reckitt (then Reckitt Benckiser) had acquired Dermicool owner Paras Pharmaceuticals and its other popular brands such as Moov, D’Cold and Krack for Rs 3,260 crore in 2011. Later the company sold Set Wet, Livon and Zatak, all of which were acquired from Paras Pharmaceuticals, to Marico in 2016.

In a media statement, Harsha V Agarwal, director, Emami Limited said, “We are very happy to announce the acquisition of Dermicool brand which offers great synergy with our existing businesses and is a perfect strategic fit. It will strengthen our presence to make us no. 1 in the prickly heat powder and cool talc category. With increasing global warming and soaring summer temperatures, such problem solution niche products are poised for strong growth in future.”

Emami over the years has acquired a host of consumer goods brands such as Zandu, Kesh King, and the German brand Creme 21. Earlier this month, the company picked up a 19 percent stake in nutrition products maker Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd.

“Emami, as one of its core business strategies, has always been open to growth through inorganic route. The company considers acquisitions that not only add value and have synergy with the current line of businesses, but also offer opportunities for the organization to be present in categories that have high growth potential,” the company said.

Emami’s leading brands are Boroplus, Navratna, Zandu, Fair & Handsome and Kesh King among others. It has a strong domestic distribution network of more than 3,500 distributors and 4,000 sub-distributors, with a direct reach across 900,000 retail outlets and an overall reach to over 45 lakh outlets. Emami also exports to over 60 countries.