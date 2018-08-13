Elon Musk's Tesla still seeking funding for going private: Report

Even though Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk has claimed that funding has been secured to take the electric vehicle manufacturer private, a Bloomberg report suggests that the company is still seeking funding.

Musk had recently announced that he wants to take the company private and had removed all shares from the public market at an estimated cost of at least $50 billion.

According to a report by The Verge, Tesla is currently gathering funding from a variety of investors which would help the company avoid ownership concentration.

Discussions are currently under way on questions such as the deal and company's holding structure.

Tesla’s refusal to comment on the issue has added more doubts about Musk’s plan even as he claims that the funding has been secured.

Musk could face civil and criminal penalties on charges of securities fraud, if claims made by him turn out to be false.

In response of the announcement, Tesla’s stock had jumped 10 percent.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has started an inquiry into whether Musk's claims were misleading. However, a formal enforcement action has not been taken yet.

While explaining the logic of taking Tesla private, Musk had stated in a blog post: “As the most shorted stock in the history of the stock market, being public means that there are large numbers of people who have the incentive to attack the company.”

Investor support is confirmed. Only reason why this is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote. https://t.co/bIH4Td5fED

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Musk has still maintained his claim regarding the required investment for the buyout to be in place, tweeting that: “Investor support is confirmed. The only reason why this is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote.”