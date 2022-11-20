Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump's Twitter account

Former US president Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated on November 19 after the platform's new owner Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of voters supported the move.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted. "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he added.

Musk bought Twitter less than a month ago for $44 billion.

Also Read | Hundreds of Twitter employees resign after Elon Musk’s ultimatum

Twitter on Friday reinstated the accounts of U.S. comedian Kathy Griffin and academic Jordan Peterson.

Musk confirmed the move in a tweet, adding that the account of satirical website Babylon Bee was also reinstated.

The Tesla Inc chief earlier this month said Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account would be permanently suspended without a warning. Also Read | 'RIP Twitter' trends as employees resign in hundreds after Elon Musk's ultimatum The comment came as Griffin's account was banned earlier this month after the U.S. comedian changed her name to Elon Musk. The #FreeKathy hashtag was later circulating on Twitter. Twitter had also paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service last Friday as fake accounts mushroomed. The fake accounts purporting to be big brands, included those of Musk's Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle and Lockheed Martin. (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE