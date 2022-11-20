 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump's Twitter account

Moneycontrol News
Nov 20, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

Trump's account was banned from the platform early last year for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Donald Trump (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Former US president Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated on November 19 after the platform's new owner Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of voters supported the move.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted. "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he added.

Musk bought Twitter less than a month ago for $44 billion.

Twitter on Friday reinstated the accounts of U.S. comedian Kathy Griffin and academic Jordan Peterson.

Musk confirmed the move in a tweet, adding that the account of satirical website Babylon Bee was also reinstated.