App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk gives it back to Arianna Huffington’s thoughts on his 'anti-scientific' way of working

Arianna Huffington had claimed that Musk is demonstrating a "wildly outdated, anti-scientific and horribly inefficient way of using human energy.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tryst with Twitter continues, with the latest recipient being HuffPost co-founder Arianna Huffington - who questioned his way of working through a tweet that also had a link to a long letter.

As reported by Inverse, Musk, not the one to ignore tweets directed towards him, decided to keep it short and tweeted that Ford & Tesla are the only 2 American car companies that have avoided bankruptcy, pointing to the contribution of all the long hours being put into work to ensure that.


He has previously revealed this in an interview to New York Times.


On Friday, Huffington posted an open letter to Musk on Thrive Global, her company with a mission to “end the stress and burnout epidemic”.

related news

In the letter she insisted that Musk should take a "much-needed break" from his 120-hour work weeks, so he can work more efficiently.

Huffington claimed that Musk is demonstrating a 'wildly outdated, anti-scientific and horribly inefficient way of using human energy'. Taking a jibe at his vision for the company, she further said,"It's like trying to launch us into our clean energy future (or into space) with a coal-fired steam engine. It just won’t work.”

In his New York Times interview, Musk had shared that he is putting in long hours at the Tesla factory, which makes him rely on Ambien (a brand of sleeping pill in the US for treating insomnia) to get some sleep. He even mentioned that his 47th birthday was spent at the factory.

Huffington is known to promote the benefits of sleep, as is also evident in her post The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night at a Time from 2016. Hence she decided to give Musk some sound advice.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 10:38 am

tags #Elon Musk #Tesla #Trending News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.