Elon Musk gives it back to Arianna Huffington’s thoughts on his 'anti-scientific' way of working

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tryst with Twitter continues, with the latest recipient being HuffPost co-founder Arianna Huffington - who questioned his way of working through a tweet that also had a link to a long letter.

As reported by Inverse, Musk, not the one to ignore tweets directed towards him, decided to keep it short and tweeted that Ford & Tesla are the only 2 American car companies that have avoided bankruptcy, pointing to the contribution of all the long hours being put into work to ensure that.

Ford & Tesla are the only 2 American car companies to avoid bankruptcy. I just got home from the factory. You think this is an option. It is not. August 19, 2018

He has previously revealed this in an interview to New York Times.

On Friday, Huffington posted an open letter to Musk on Thrive Global, her company with a mission to “end the stress and burnout epidemic”.

In the letter she insisted that Musk should take a "much-needed break" from his 120-hour work weeks, so he can work more efficiently.

Huffington claimed that Musk is demonstrating a 'wildly outdated, anti-scientific and horribly inefficient way of using human energy'. Taking a jibe at his vision for the company, she further said,"It's like trying to launch us into our clean energy future (or into space) with a coal-fired steam engine. It just won’t work.”

Dear Elon, please change the way you work to be more in line with the science around how humans are most effective: You need it, Tesla needs it and the world needs it. https://t.co/vy6hdnYKzt— Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) August 17, 2018

In his New York Times interview, Musk had shared that he is putting in long hours at the Tesla factory, which makes him rely on Ambien (a brand of sleeping pill in the US for treating insomnia) to get some sleep. He even mentioned that his 47th birthday was spent at the factory.