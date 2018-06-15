Elon Musk buys 72,500 shares worth $25 million of Tesla stock

Elon Musk purchased 72,500 shares of Tesla amounting to around $25 million earlier this week. He bought the shares when they were trading between $342 and $347.

The information was shared in an SEC filing. While the electric car manufacturer, Tesla, has a lot of sceptics, Elon Musk continues to buy shares of the company. He now owns around 19 percent of all outstanding shares. Earlier this year, Musk had purchased 33,000 shares worth around $10 million, in May. At that time, the shares were trading slightly below $300.

Musk’s decision of purchasing the shares comes right on the back of Tesla announcing a 9 percent cut in its salaried workforce outside vehicle production. Tesla is trying to improve efficiency and profitability through these efforts.

According to the financial analytics firm, S Partners quoted in a report by CNBC, "Tesla is the most shorted US equity with $12.82 billion short exposure. This is a staggering 22 percent of all outstanding shares. Just to offer a perspective, Apple, Amazon and Netflix are the second, third, and fourth most shorted US stocks respectively."

However, despite the short-selling, Tesla shares have risen by 18 percent since June 1st.

This share purchase is possibly a strategic move by Musk to make to show his commitment to Tesla’s future. Currently, the company has pending orders for its next-gen Model 3 electric vehicle.