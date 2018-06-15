App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk buys 72,500 shares worth $25 million of Tesla stock

Musk’s decision of purchasing the shares comes right on the back of Tesla announcing a 9 percent cut in its salaried workforce outside vehicle production of 46,000 employees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Elon Musk purchased 72,500 shares of Tesla amounting to around $25 million earlier this week. He bought the shares when they were trading between $342 and $347.

The information was shared in an SEC filing. While the electric car manufacturer, Tesla, has a lot of sceptics, Elon Musk continues to buy shares of the company. He now owns around 19 percent of all outstanding shares. Earlier this year, Musk had purchased 33,000 shares worth around $10 million, in May. At that time, the shares were trading slightly below $300.

Musk’s decision of purchasing the shares comes right on the back of Tesla announcing a 9 percent cut in its salaried workforce outside vehicle production. Tesla is trying to improve efficiency and profitability through these efforts.

According to the financial analytics firm, S Partners quoted in a report by CNBC, "Tesla is the most shorted US equity with $12.82 billion short exposure. This is a staggering 22 percent of all outstanding shares. Just to offer a perspective, Apple, Amazon and Netflix are the second, third, and fourth most shorted US stocks respectively."

related news

However, despite the short-selling, Tesla shares have risen by 18 percent since June 1st.

This share purchase is possibly a strategic move by Musk to make to show his commitment to Tesla’s future. Currently, the company has pending orders for its next-gen Model 3 electric vehicle.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 04:30 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Tesla #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.