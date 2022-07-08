English
    Elon Musk at Sun Valley Conference: Key things to know about the ultra-exclusive gathering

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
    Elon Musk (REUTERS/File Photo)

    Elon Musk arrived at Allen & Co’s Sun Valley Conference on June 7 to join the technology and media elite at the mountain retreat in Idaho, US.

    Tesla's boss is slated to speak to the attendees on the last day of the conference, a role typically reserved for the likes of legendary investors such as Warren Buffett.  Whether Musk addresses his fight over his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter remains to be seen as the topic of his address is not yet out in the public domain.

    This year's attendees at Sun Valley Conference, as known as the summer camp for billionaires, include Meta's outgoing Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, billionaire veteran investor Warren Buffett, GM CEO Mary Barra, Nike boss John Donahoe and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

    It is to be noted that Sun Valley Conference is an annual media finance conference hosted and funded by New York-based private investment firm Allen & Company. The conference has taken place for one week each July since 1983.

    Sun Valley Conference is known as a hotbed of billionaire dealmaking. The resort reportedly acted as the breeding ground for Comcast's deal with NBC Universal, Verizon's takeover of AOL, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' purchase of the Washington Post.

    During their stay at the Idaho lodge, the rich and powerful from the tech, finance, and media world listen to speeches and participate in panels, bicycle, play golf, and go whitewater rafting.

    (With inputs from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Jeff Bezos #Sun Valley
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 04:08 pm
