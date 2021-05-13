Eli Lilly gives out licences for COVID-19 drug Baricitinib to Dr Reddy's, Torrent Pharma and MSN Labs

Eli Lilly has partnered with Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharma to manufacture and distribute Baricitinib in India

American pharma company Eli Lilly on May 13 issued additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licences to three more Indian drug-makers —Dr. Reddy’s, MSN Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals—to manufacture and distribute Baricitinib in the country. The rheumatoid arthritis drug is used in treating COVID-19 patients.

"These three additional voluntary licensing agreements will ensure high-quality manufacturing and accessibility of Baricitinib during this pandemic improving the local treatment options available to positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling COVID-19 in India," Eli Lilly said in a statement.

Lilly received permission for restricted emergency use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, for Baricitinib to be used in combination with Remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

So far, Lilly has given six licences. On May 10, Lilly announced agreements with major generic medicine manufacturers Cipla, Lupin and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for Baricitinib.

“Lilly is committed to supporting India in this healthcare challenge through our innovative and effective portfolio of breakthrough medicines," said Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India.

"We are swiftly working to ensure high-quality manufacturing and equitable access of Baricitinib for COVID-19 in India by issuing six voluntary licenses for Baricitinib to pharmaceutical companies in India. This is in addition to the donations being offered by Lilly to the Indian government," Visini said.

Lilly had announced donations of Baricitinib through the humanitarian aid organization, Direct Relief, to the Indian government for eligible hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

Lilly is also in talks with regulatory authorities and the government to donate its anti-COVID-19 treatments, including neutralizing antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab.