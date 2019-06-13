App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Electrical maker Goldmedal eyes 40% revenue growth in FY20

The company is looking to diversify into newer products under the same bucket and will launch fans and home appliances in the near future.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Whatsapp

Switches, wires and cables firm Goldmedal Electricals is eyeing a 40 percent growth to Rs 2,000 crore in FY20. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, company director Kishan Jain said that they are also looking to enter the home appliance segment in the near future.

The company saw a compounded annual growth rate of 40 percent and is worth Rs 1,400 crore.

Jain said that they are planning to consolidate and become leaders in regions which include Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar, where we have a limited presence. They also plan to expand to foreign markets such as the UAE in a couple of years.

Close

Jain also has planned to diversify into newer products under the same bucket and will launch fans and home appliances in the near future.

related news

“We have invested in exclusive showrooms in many cities to showcase our range of premium products directly to our clientele who include interior designers, architects, and builders, along with upper and upper-middle class customers," said Jain.

Set up in 1979, the Mumbai-headquartered company manufactures modular switches, home automation systems, LED lights, entertainment devices, doorbells, wires, cables and others for residential buildings as well as commercial establishments. The company has a manufacturing unit at Bhiwadi (near Delhi), which produces wires and cables.

Engaged directly with its network of over 20,000 direct and indirect dealers and wholesale dealers across the country, Goldmedal retails directly to large institutional buyers through stores such as Croma, Reliance Fresh and Hypercity among others, Jain stated.

In 1981, Goldmedal entered the wires and cables business in 1981 and set up a manufacturing unit in Goregaon (Mumbai) for wires & cables and modular switches in 1995.

In terms of the product portfolio, the company has launched tech-enabled products such as WiFi i-Touch Switches and systems that can be operated from a mobile phone from anywhere in the world. It can also be operated by using voice commands through Google Home and Amazon Alexa, Jain said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.