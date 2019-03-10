App
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Eight of top-10 cos add Rs 90,845 crore in m-cap; RIL tops chart

TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also on the gainers' side, while HUL and Infosys suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on March 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 90,844.8 crore in market valuation last week in an overall strong broader market, with RIL topping the list.



During the last week, the Sensex gained 607.62 points or 1.68 percent to close at 36,671.43 on March 8.

RIL's valuation zoomed by Rs 25,291.28 crore to Rs 8,02,855.44 crore, the biggest jump among the top-10 firms.

The market valuation of ITC jumped Rs 17,459.57 crore to Rs 3,57,829.21 crore and that of HDFC Bank rose sharply by Rs 12,085.45 crore to Rs 5,79,121.61 crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) advanced Rs 11,501.06 crore to Rs 7,58,844.76 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 10,737.8 crore to Rs 2,38,508.24 crore.

SBI's valuation spurted Rs 7,407.43 crore to Rs 2,51,004.70 crore and that of HDFC moved up by Rs 4,206.13 crore to Rs 3,24,086.86 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 2,156.08 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,36,195.53 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 12,494.4 crore to Rs 3,11,288.32 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked Rs 7,345.07 crore to Rs 3,68,210.70 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 10, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Business #Companies #India

