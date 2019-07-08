EESL begins sale of 5.4-star rating ACs at Rs 41,300

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has started selling 1.5-tonne inverter ACs priced at Rs 41,300, said an official.

In February 2019, EESL, a joint venture of four PSUs under the Ministry of Power, had launched its Super-Efficient Air Conditioning Programme for residential and institutional consumers. Under the programme, energy-efficient air conditioners (ACs) were to be launched.

In the first phase, 50,000 ACs will be made available for consumers of BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) in Delhi on a first-come-first-serve basis, EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said while announcing the commencement of sale of the product.

Orders of the consumers from other parts, apart from Delhi, will also be accepted if Voltas, which will be distributing the appliance, has a presence in that area, he said.

Consumers can only order their product through EESL's dedicated online portal of EESL Mart, the MD said.

When asked about the price of the AC, he said a single unit will cost Rs 41,300, including GST and transportation cost.

On specifications of the AC, he said, "Adoption of ACs is still less and this segment is going to drive the demand."

"Our product is the only split AC with 5.4-star rating in India. It is energy-efficient and will help consumers save about 300 units annually as compared to 5-star ratings unit available in the market at a price of up to Rs 50,000."

He further said there were three electronic appliances-making companies in the fray but Voltas with Rs 41,300 emerged as the lowest bidder and will be supplying the units.

Among the other two, one was Daikin which had quoted the highest Rs 46,000, the MD said.

He said after finishing with the first phase of sale and depending upon the response the product receives, EESL may come up for second round of bids.