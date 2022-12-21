Eduvanz ropes in Aditya Birla Capital's Loveleen Sahrawat as CMO

Fintech NBFC Eduvanz on Wednesday announced the appointment of Loveleen Sahrawat as the company’s chief marketing officer (CMO). According to the company, Sahrawat will be directly responsible for marketing, digital business, customer advocacy, and consumer insights as well as growing the company’s brand equity.

"With an in-depth understanding of the Indian finance and education sectors, I'm sure she will be the perfect fit for our team of talented CXOs," said Varun Chopra, CEO, and co-founder of Eduvanz.

Sahrawat joins Eduvanz from Aditya Birla Capital, the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group, where she was the head of brand, digital business and customer advocacy.

Sahrawat shared in a statement, “In my role as CMO, I hope to lead the organisation into new frontiers of digital and marketing in this ever-changing world that constantly comes with new opportunities."

Sahrawat comes with over 26 years of experience in advertising, marketing and digital in categories such as FMCG, telecom, aviation, finance, automobile, publication, health and wellness, and tourism.

Eduvanz, a fintech NBFC, provides low-cost EMI loans to learners for all their needs. The company says that it has disbursed over 150,000 loans to learners across the country and doubled its credit disbursal by 337 crores compared to 195 in FY21.

