    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Edtech firm Great Learning’s corporate learning arm enters Gulf countries

    Globally, corporate learning and development is a $357 billion industry, according to Statista, a global consumer and data platform. Several Indian edtech players are now focusing on this space as a segment of growth.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

    Edtech company Great Learning’s enterprise arm, Great Learning for Business, Monday announced its entry to the Gulf countries and said it will work companies and governments there to train human resources in new age deep tech skills.

    Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and chief executive of Great Learning said his firm is committed to impactful engagements with businesses and governments across the GCC market including United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

    “GCC countries are moving at a swift pace to digitize and diversify their economies. Digitization requires a workforce trained in emerging skills like Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Design Thinking. We believe organizations across GCC can benefit from our programs,” Lakhamraju said on 14 February.

    Great Learning for Business said it works with organizations across IT, Banking, Insurance, Logistics and oil and gas sectors among others.

    Corporate learning and development is a key consideration for workforce management and address employee attrition issues in India and elsewhere. Globally, it’s a $357 billion industry, according to Statista, a global consumer and data platform. Several Indian edtech players are now focusing on professional learning and development as a segment of growth.

    BYJU'S bought Great Learning in July 2021 in a cash and stock deal to strengthen its position in online higher education, and corporate learning space.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.