you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Truce at IndiGo?

However, the main point of contention between Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, the shareholders' agreement, is yet to be resolved.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

InterGlobe Aviation’s board approved a new policy on related party transactions and decided to expand the number of board members from 6 to 10.

Stanford Masters chats with Moneycontrol's Prince Thomas to understand if the two warring promoters have finally come to an understanding.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 01:56 pm

tags #Business #IndiGo #Market news #video

