Editor's Take | Truce at IndiGo?

However, the main point of contention between Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, the shareholders' agreement, is yet to be resolved.
InterGlobe Aviation’s board approved a new policy on related party transactions and decided to expand the number of board members from 6 to 10.
However, the main point of contention between Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, the shareholders' agreement, is yet to be resolved.Stanford Masters chats with Moneycontrol's Prince Thomas to understand if the two warring promoters have finally come to an understanding.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 01:56 pm