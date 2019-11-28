Editor's Take | RIL market cap crosses Rs 10 lakh crore; stock ends at record closing high

Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first listed company in India to hit a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 10 lakh crore. On November 28, the company's stock gained 0.74 percent intraday and touched a record high of Rs 1,581.25 on the BSE.

RIL's current mcap is similar to that of 19 Nifty companies, or 35 PSUs and banks, or all constituents in the Nifty Smallcap 250 list.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Shraddha Sharma talks to Head of Research at Moneycontrol Madhuchanda Dey to find more about the historic development for the RIL.