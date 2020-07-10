Editor's Take | IPO in times of COVID-19: Rossari Biotech

Mumbai-based speciality chemicals firm Rossari Biotech will launch its initial public offer on July 13, ending four months of COVID-19-induced IPO inactivity in the domestic market.

SBI Cards & Payment Services was the last company to list on March 16, 2020, after a Rs 10,000-crore IPO. Rossari Biotech might enthuse other firms to fast–track their IPO’s.

The issue will open on July 13 and close on July 15. The price band is Rs 423-Rs 425 a share and Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are advisors to the IPO. The proceeds from the IPO will be used to primarily repay debt and fund working capital requirements, along with general corporate purposes

