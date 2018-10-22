Editor's Take | IL&FS rights issue postponed, new management looks for fresh funding options

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) is likely to come out with a fresh issue on March 2019. According to sources, the immediate priority of the new board is to look at the sale of core assets to raise money.

As per an exchange notification, the cash-strapped company failed to raise Rs 4,500 crore via a rights issue from October 5-19.

