Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | IL&FS rights issue postponed, new management looks for fresh funding options

To find out more about IL&FS, watch Editor’s Take with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) is likely to come out with a fresh issue on March 2019. According to sources, the immediate priority of the new board is to look at the sale of core assets to raise money.

As per an exchange notification, the cash-strapped company failed to raise Rs 4,500 crore via a rights issue from October 5-19.

Watch Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief, Prince Thomas, decode the turmoil at IL&FS in this episode of Editor’s Take.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 06:20 pm

