Editor's Take | How HDFC's mega fundraising exercise sets new record for India Inc

India’s largest private-sector mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC ) has finalised a legion of as many as 19 merchant banks for its fundraising exercise aimed at raising up to Rs 14,000 crore and bolstering its balance sheet.

This is arguably the biggest consortium of merchant bankers/advisors ever taken on board by an Indian corporate for fundraising purposes in the equity capital markets and sets a new record for India Inc.

What triggered the move and how HDFC fundraise sets a new record for India Inc.? Moneycontrol's Deputy Editor (Deals), Ashwin Mohan does a deep-dive into HDFC's mega fundraising exercise.