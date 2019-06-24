Editor's Take | Government may amend 29 sections of Companies Act 2013

With an aim to improve ease of doing business in India, the government is working to amend the Companies Act 2013. Approximately 29 sections of the act could be amended.

At present, several sections of the Companies Act 2013, attract criminal liability, which is time consuming for courts. The government plans to change this by bringing these sections under civil liability.

Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to understand what's the government's plan.