Editor's Take | ED summons Chanda Kochhar again for questioning

Following raids on the homes and offices of Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Industries Chairman Venugopal Dhoot on February 28, the agency called in the trio for questioning.

On March 4, the ED summoned ICICI Bank's former MD and CEO for questioning again.

It has been alleged that Dhoot had invested in Nupower Renewables through his firm Supreme Energy in a quid pro quo for loans cleared by Chanda Kochhar.

Allegations of money laundering and conflict of interest were levelled against Kochhar who resigned from her post in October 2018 pending investigations.

