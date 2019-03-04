App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | ED summons Chanda Kochhar again for questioning

Allegations of money laundering and conflict of interest were levelled against Kochhar who resigned from her post in October 2018 pending investigations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Following raids on the homes and offices of Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Industries Chairman Venugopal Dhoot on February 28, the agency called in the trio for questioning.

On March 4, the ED summoned ICICI Bank's former MD and CEO for questioning again.

It has been alleged that Dhoot had invested in Nupower Renewables through his firm Supreme Energy in a quid pro quo for loans cleared by Chanda Kochhar.

Allegations of money laundering and conflict of interest were levelled against Kochhar who resigned from her post in October 2018 pending investigations.

Watch Moneycontrol’s Vaibhavi Khanwalkar in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Mathews Thomas to know more about the latest developments in the case.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Business #Chanda Kochhar #ICICI Bank case

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.