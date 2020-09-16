172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|editors-take-badshah-masala-promoters-to-part-ways-will-2020-be-the-year-of-spicy-deals-5847321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Badshah Masala promoters to part ways; will 2020 be the year of ‘spicy’ deals?

In this edition of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol’s Deputy Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan, brings exclusive details on the transaction

Moneycontrol News

Will 2020 be the year of ‘spicy’ deals? So far, the domestic branded spices segment has seen two regional players cashing out.

After the ITC-Sunrise and Orkla-Eastern Condiments deals, Mumbai-based Badshah Masala is next in line with an internal stake sale between the two key promoters.

In this edition of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol’s Deputy Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan, brings exclusive details on the transaction.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #Badshah Masala #Editor's Take

