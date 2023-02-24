 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edelweiss gets shareholders' nod for demerger of wealth management business

Feb 24, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

The shareholders' nod for the proposed demerger has paved the way for the listing of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, which is the company's wealth management arm.

The business was earlier known as Edelweiss Wealth Management. In 2020, PAG had invested in it (Representative image)

"On the scheme becoming effective, NWML will allot 1,05,28,746 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each to the shareholders of EFSL (as on the record date) on a proportionate basis as a consideration for demerger," the release noted.