    Edelweiss gets shareholders' nod for demerger of wealth management business

    The shareholders' nod for the proposed demerger has paved the way for the listing of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, which is the company's wealth management arm.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
    The business was earlier known as Edelweiss Wealth Management. In 2020, PAG had invested in it (Representative image)

    Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL) on February 24 announced it has received approval from shareholders for the demerger of its wealth management business.

    The shareholders' nod for the proposed demerger has paved the way "for the listing of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (NWML)," it said in a release.

    The business was earlier known as Edelweiss Wealth Management. In 2020, PAG had invested in it, which was followed by the plan to demerge and list it.

    "On the scheme becoming effective, NWML will allot 1,05,28,746 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each to the shareholders of EFSL (as on the record date) on a proportionate basis as a consideration for demerger," the release noted.

    After listing, Edelweiss would continue to hold 14 percent in NWML and the shareholders of EFSL would hold 30 percent of the paid-share capital, it added while stating that PAG would hold 56 percent in Nuvama.

    Nuvama, notably, is counted as a wealth management platform for affluent, high net-worth individuals (HNI) and ultra high-net-worth individual (UHNI) segments with assets under administration (AuA) of around Rs 2,25,000 crore, and a total customer base of approximately 10.35 lakh customers, as of December 2022.

