ED to attach Rs 1500cr assets of IFIN defaulters

In a crackdown on defaulters of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN), the Enforcement Directorate is planning to attach assets worth Rs 1,500 crore in the next two weeks, according to a senior official.

Besides this, the ED will also attach around Rs 100 crore worth of movable and immovable properties of company directors.

The defaulters whose assets will be attached include C Sivasankaran, SKIL, ABG Shipyard and Mumbai-based Kohinoor Group.

It is alleged that Sivasankaran, ABG Group and SKIL Infrastructure took loan without providing for proper collateral.

The ED last week conducted searches at premises of Sivasankaran, Rishi Agarwal of ABG Shipyard and Nikhil Gandhi of SKIL Infrastructure last week.

Sivasankaran, who was also named in the Serious Fraud Investigation Office's report on the IL&FS scam, borrowed around Rs 700 crore but returned about Rs 33 crore. He was seen as being close to former IL&FS vice chairman Ravi Parthasarthy.

Mumbai-based Kohinoor Group, which is related to Shiv Sena veteran Manohar Joshi took a loan of about Rs 6o crore from IFIN but failed to pay back.

The ED has already attached about 10 lockers of SKIL Infrastructure, the former promoter of Gujarat Pipapav (which was sold to Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence).

ABG Shipyard is already in NCLT, facing insolvency proceedings. The ED has attached the bank lockers of company promoters Rishi Agarwal.