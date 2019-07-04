App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 02:12 PM IST

Economic Survey 2019: UDAN to generate 1 crore seats in aviation space

21 states would have more than three operational airports each, says the survey

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The UDAN scheme to improve regional connectivity will help create one crore seats in the Indian aviation industry, helping more Indians take the aerial route to travel and save time.

"Once all routes are operationalised, more than one crore RCS-UDAN seats will be provided annually, and 21 states would have more than three operational airports each," said the Economic Survey 2019.

Prior to UDAN, only seven states had more than three operational airports each, it added. The Survey though didn't offer a timeline.

UDAN stands for Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik and was launched in 2017 to make flying accessible and affordable for customers beyond the metros.

In total, 719 routes have been awarded in three rounds of bidding for regional connectivity. Of this, 182 are operational, said the survey.

"The routes are widely spread geographically providing connectivity country-wide and ensuring balanced regional growth, while making air travel convenient and affordable," it said.

The scheme aims to operationalise 100 unserved airports by 2026-27. Of this, 23 airports have started operations as of now.

The international version of the scheme, called UDAN (International), was launched last year. "Under this, Guwahati airport will be connected to Bangkok and Dhaka shortly. The benefit of international connectivity is open to other cities as well," said the Survey.

The Survey however, was silent about most of the regional airlines that had shut shop. These airlines were set up to make of the UDAN scheme. The bigger airline though have used the scheme to expand their services.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 02:12 pm

