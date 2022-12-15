eClerx announces share buyback worth Rs 300 crore; check details

(Representative image)

The board of directors of IT Services firm eClerx on December 15 approved share buyback for an amount of Rs 300 crore via tender offer route at a price of Rs 1,750 per share.

With the given offer size and buyback price, the total number of shares to be bought back shall be upto 17,14,285 representing 3.38 percent of the total number of the total paid up equity share capital of the company, according to the statement.

As per the BSE filing, the company has fixed December 27 as the record date to determine who would be eligible to participate in the offer; the shareholders to whom the Letter of Offer and Tender Offer Form will be delivered in relation to the buyback; and the entitlement of equity shareholders in the buyback.

This is the company's second share buyback in many months. It conducted one in October last year worth Rs 303 crore, buying back shares through the tender offer route at Rs 2,850 apiece, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The company has also been in the news recently after it announced an issue of bonus shares in August this year. Shareholders received one new bonus share for every two shares they held.

In the September quarter, the company's net sales stood at Rs 650.29 crore, up 24.28 percent from Rs 523.25 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's quarterly net profit stood at Rs 125.92 crore in September 2022, up 25 percent from Rs 100.74 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. EBITDA stood at Rs 202.24 crore, up 21.82 percent from Rs 166.01 crore year-on-year. eClerx Services' earnings per share (EPS) has decreased to Rs 25.35 in September 2022 from Rs 29.50 (YoY).