 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Easy Trip Planners to acquire 75% stake in Nutana Aviation

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

Founded in 2008 by Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pitti, and Prashant Pitti, Easy Trip Planners is headquartered in New Delhi.

EaseMyTrip (Image source: Shutterstock/File)

The board of directors of Easy Trip Planners on December 1 approved the acquisition of 75 percent stake in Nutana Aviation Capital.

"... the Company is entering into a definitive agreement subject to
closing conditions to acquire the 75% stake in Nutana Aviation Capital IFSC Private Limited," the online travel portal said in a stock exchange filing.

“In a growing charter market across the globe, Nutana Aviation will be carrying business for renting and booking of charter aircrafts,” it added.

Founded in 2008 by Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pitti, and Prashant Pitti, Easy Trip Planners is headquartered in New Delhi. The company provides hotel bookings, air tickets, holiday packages, bus bookings, and white-label services.

Nutana Aviation Capital is an aviation asset financing and leasing company based at GIFT city.

Easy Trip Planners is looking to step up acquisitions to bolster its non-air travel business as a pickup in demand sets it on course for a strong third quarter, one of the co-founders told Reuters.